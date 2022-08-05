Kaiser Can't Sink Suit Alleging Hearing Coverage Bias

By Grace Elletson · August 5, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT

A Washington federal judge denied an attempt by health care organization Kaiser to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company discriminated against those who have hearing loss for refusing to cover any...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Schmitt v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington et al

Case Number

2:17-cv-01611

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Date Filed

October 30, 2017

