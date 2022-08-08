Travelers Says Underwriter On The Hook For Building Defects

By Nate Beck · August 8, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT

Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America argues insurer United Fire & Casualty Co. needs to step up to defend a Texas mechanical contractor facing a lawsuit from a university for defects...

Case Information

Case Title

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. United Fire Lloyds

Case Number

1:22-cv-00788

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

August 08, 2022

