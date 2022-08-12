Insurer Fighting Coverage Of $21M LeClairRyan Settlement

By Tracey Read · August 12, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
LeClairRyan PLLC
3:19-bk-34574
Virginia Eastern
September 03, 2019
Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company v. UnitedLex Corporation et al
2:22-cv-02318
Kansas
110(Insurance)
August 11, 2022
Eli Flesch
Proposals to funnel billions of dollars to disadvantaged communities to prepare for extreme weather form a key part of the $430 billio... (more story)
Shawn Rice
Zoom's battle with two groups of excess insurers over $90 million in legal costs in actions over allegations of data security problems... (more story)
Jon Steingart
The creative ways in which judges have been complying with the Eleventh Circuit's groundbreaking ban on incentive payments for the lea... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Insurance Authority daily newsletters.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.