Law360 MVP Awards Go To 188 Attys From 78 Firms

Law360 (September 5, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The attorneys chosen as Law360's 2022 MVPs have distinguished themselves from their peers by securing hard-earned successes in high-stakes litigation, complex global matters and record-breaking deals.



