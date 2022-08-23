3 Insurers Accused Of Contract Breach Over Hurricane Laura

By Alex Schuman · August 23, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT
Kalyan, L.L.C., dba Candlewood Suites v. Independent Specialty Insurance Co
2:22-cv-03128
Louisiana Western
110(Insurance)
August 22, 2022
Sachi of Leesville, L.L.C. v. Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co
2:22-cv-03132
Lake Charles Joint Ventures, L.L.C. dba Comfort Suites v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company
2:22-cv-03134
August 19, 2022
August 18, 2022
August 17, 2022
August 15, 2022
August 12, 2022
August 11, 2022
August 09, 2022
August 08, 2022
August 04, 2022
