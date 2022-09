Ambac Rips Countrywide RMBS 'Factory' As $2.7B Trial Starts

By Rachel Scharf ·

Countrywide Home Loans Inc. put Ambac Assurance Corp. on the hook for $2.7 billion by secretly churning out shoddy residential mortgage-backed securities in the "worst of the worst" of pre-2008 loan...

