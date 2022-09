Vaughan Baio Expands With 14 Attys, 3 New Offices In Fla., NJ

By Emily Lever ·

Vaughan Baio & Partners has added 11 attorneys from Pallo Marks Hernandez Gechijian & DeMay PA to open offices in two cities in Florida, poaching three more from Hurvitz & Waldman...

To view the full article, register now.