Liberty Mutual Must Pay Rental Co.'s Atty Fees Despite Appeal

By Jake Maher · October 18, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT

Liberty Mutual must pay more than $300,000 in insurance to United Rentals to cover its defense in a personal injury suit even though the insurance company is in the middle of...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA), INC. v. LIBERTY MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY

Case Number

2:19-cv-17169

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

August 23, 2019

