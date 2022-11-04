Colo. Food Co. Sues Insurer Over Marshall Fire Losses

By Tom Lotshaw · November 4, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT

Fresca Foods alleges that a Hanover Insurance Group unit wrongfully denied its business interruption claims related to the devastating Marshall Fire in a suit removed to Colorado federal court....

Case Information

Case Title

Fresca Holding Company, LLC v. Citizens Insurance Company Of America

Case Number

1:22-cv-02876

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

November 03, 2022

