Judge Dismisses Oregon Restaurants' Virus Coverage Suits

By Elizabeth Daley · November 15, 2022, 3:27 PM EST

An Oregon federal judge adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation, dismissing COVID-19 coverage suits from three Portland restaurants against insurer Cincinnati Insurance Co....

Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Good George LLC v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Case Number

3:20-cv-01705

Court

Oregon

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

October 02, 2020

Case Title

Ringside, Inc. v. Cincinnati Casualty Company

Case Number

3:20-cv-01709

Court

Oregon

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

October 02, 2020

Case Title

Mississippi Productions, Inc. v. Cincinnati Insurance Company

Case Number

3:20-cv-01711

Court

Oregon

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

October 02, 2020

