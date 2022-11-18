Ala. Condo Wants $5M Insurance Suit Back In State Court

By Quinn Wilson · November 18, 2022, 8:40 PM EST
Tradewinds Condominium Owners Association, Inc. v. United Specialty Insurance Company et al
1:22-cv-00419
Alabama Southern
Insurance
October 20, 2022
