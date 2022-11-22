Cohen Milstein Gets $4.8M Fee In Performance Sports Case

By Brian Steele · November 22, 2022, 4:41 PM EST

A New York federal judge awarded more than $4.8 million in fees to Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, granting a request by the attorneys who secured a class action settlement...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Nieves v. Davis et al

Case Number

1:16-cv-03591

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Date Filed

May 13, 2016

Featured Stories

5 Cyberinsurance Developments To Be Thankful For No Photo Available

Daniel Tay
Tax Correspondent

While ransomware remains a top cyber risk globally and other cyber risks continue to evolve, cyberinsurance industry professionals say... (more story)

'Quirky' TCPA Coverage Ruling Is Policy Interpretation Clinic No Photo Available

Shane Dilworth

The California Supreme Court took a big step forward for policyholders when it recently found that ambiguity in a policy issued by an ... (more story)

Hotels' Push To Counter Sex Trafficking Wins Mixed Reviews No Photo Available

Valentina Pasquali

Amid a growing wave of criminal and civil suits aimed at hotels for alleged facilitation of sex trafficking, the hospitality industry ... (more story)