The 5 Strangest Insurance Cases Of 2022

Analysis
By Elizabeth Daley · January 6, 2023, 6:58 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Great American Insurance Company v. May et al
2:21-cv-01002
Washington Western
Insurance
July 27, 2021
Julie Greenbank v. Great American Assurance Comp
21-2622
Appellate - 7th Circuit
4110 Insurance
September 03, 2021
Society Insurance v. Bangkok Video and Grocery Inc. d/b/a Gorilla Sushi Bar on Clark et al
1:21-cv-05551
Illinois Northern
110(Contract: Insurance)
October 19, 2021
GEICO General Insurance Company et al v. M.O. et al
4:22-cv-00082
Missouri Western
February 09, 2022
Ace Property & Casualty Insurance Company v. eBay, Inc. et al
5:22-cv-07088
California Northern
November 11, 2022
January 05, 2023
January 04, 2023
January 03, 2023
December 16, 2022
December 15, 2022
December 14, 2022
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Insurance Authority daily newsletters.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.