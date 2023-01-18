6th Circ. Ruling Deepens Opioid Coverage Split

By Shane Dilworth · January 18, 2023, 4:01 PM EST

The recent addition of the Sixth Circuit to the growing list of courts finding insurers have no duty to defend against opioid-related suits has legal experts wondering if drug wholesalers and...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Westfield Nat'l Insurance Co. v. Quest Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Case Number

21-6026

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

November 01, 2021

Case Title

Motorists Mutual Insurance Co. v. Quest Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Case Number

21-6043

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

November 04, 2021

Recent Articles By Shane