Insurer Resists Covering $3M Pipe Facility Damage Suit

By Candace Pedraza · July 10, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT

Berkley National Insurance Co. asked a Texas federal court to relieve it of any duty to defend or indemnify a contractor who is being sued for more than $3 million after being accused...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Berkley National Insurance Company v. Strike, LLC et al

Case Number

4:23-cv-02482

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

110(Insurance)

Date Filed

July 06, 2023

