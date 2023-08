Rethinking Mich. Slip-And-Fall Defense After Top Court Ruling

By John Stiglich and Meriam Choulagh ·

The Michigan Supreme Court, in the consolidated cases of Kandil-Elsayed v. F & E Oil Inc. and Pinsky v. Kroger Co. of Michigan, overturned three decades of premises liability jurisprudence in...

