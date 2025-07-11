Courts Face Early Push To Expand Justices' Injunction Ruling
By Katie Buehler · July 11, 2025, 8:33 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Analysis
By Katie Buehler · July 11, 2025, 8:33 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Casa Inc. et al v. Trump et al
Maryland
Civil Rights: Other
January 21, 2025
REFUGEE AND IMMIGRANT CENTER FOR EDUCATION AND LEGAL SERVICES et al v. NOEM et al
District Of Columbia
Other Statutory Actions
February 03, 2025
DOCTORS FOR AMERICA et al v. OFFICE OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT et al
District Of Columbia
Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
February 04, 2025
New York Immigration Coalition et al v. Donald J. Trump et al
New York Southern
Civil Rights: Other
February 13, 2025
American Federation of Teachers et al v. U.S. Department of Education et al
Maryland
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
February 25, 2025
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Applicants v. CASA, Inc., et al.
Supreme Court
2440 Other Civil Rights
March 13, 2025
Haitian Evangelical Clergy Association et al v. Trump et al
New York Eastern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
March 14, 2025
Florida Immigrant Coalition, et al v. Attorney General, State of Florida, et al
Appellate - 11th Circuit
3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes
April 30, 2025
Pure Sweat Basketball, Inc. v. Apple Inc.
California Northern
Other Fraud
May 02, 2025
Association of American Universities et al v. Department of Defense et al
Massachusetts
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
June 16, 2025
CABRERA et al v. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et al
District Of Columbia
Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
June 18, 2025
New Hampshire
Civil Rights: Other
June 27, 2025
July 01, 2025Justices Face Busy Summer After Nixing Universal Injunctions
May 12, 2025Will Justices Finally Rein In Universal Injunctions?
March 26, 2025Sotomayor Urges Caution On Nondelegation Doctrine Revamp
January 31, 2025Supreme Court Eyes Its 'Next Frontier' In FCC Delegation Case
November 06, 2024An Early Look At Trump's Supreme Court Shortlist
July 05, 2024High Court Flexes Muscle To Limit Administrative State
June 28, 2024In Chevron Case, Justices Trade One Unknown For Another
March 16, 2024Up Next At High Court: Gov't Jawboning & Retaliatory Arrests
January 08, 2024Justices Toss Bid To Make Pre-Opinion Rulings Appealable
November 03, 2023Justices To Review Ex-NY Official's NRA Remarks