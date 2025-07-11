Analysis

Courts Face Early Push To Expand Justices' Injunction Ruling

By Katie Buehler · July 11, 2025, 8:33 PM EDT

In the two weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court curtailed federal judges' ability to issue universal injunctions, Trump administration attorneys have begun pushing to expand the decision's limits to other forms...

Case Information

Case Title

Casa Inc. et al v. Trump et al

Case Number

8:25-cv-00201

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Date Filed

January 21, 2025

Case Title

REFUGEE AND IMMIGRANT CENTER FOR EDUCATION AND LEGAL SERVICES et al v. NOEM et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-00306

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

February 03, 2025

Case Title

DOCTORS FOR AMERICA et al v. OFFICE OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-00322

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

February 04, 2025

Case Title

New York Immigration Coalition et al v. Donald J. Trump et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-01309

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Date Filed

February 13, 2025

Case Title

American Federation of Teachers et al v. U.S. Department of Education et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-00628

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

February 25, 2025

Case Title

Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Applicants v. CASA, Inc., et al.

Case Number

24A884

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

March 13, 2025

Case Title

Haitian Evangelical Clergy Association et al v. Trump et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-01464

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

March 14, 2025

Case Title

Florida Immigrant Coalition, et al v. Attorney General, State of Florida, et al

Case Number

25-11469

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

April 30, 2025

Case Title

Pure Sweat Basketball, Inc. v. Apple Inc.

Case Number

4:25-cv-03858

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Date Filed

May 02, 2025

Case Title

Association of American Universities et al v. Department of Defense et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-11740

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

June 16, 2025

Case Title

CABRERA et al v. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-01909

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

June 18, 2025

Case Title

Barbara et al v. Trump et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-00244

Court

New Hampshire

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Date Filed

June 27, 2025

