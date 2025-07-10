Top General Liability Rulings From The First Half Of 2025

By Jennifer Mandato · July 10, 2025, 10:49 PM EDT

Federal courts have handed down big wins for insurers, finding that they needn't cover claims related to a Home Depot data breach and opioid litigation brought against Publix, as well as...

Case Information

Case Title

Publix Super Markets, Inc. v. ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al

Case Number

8:22-cv-02569

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

November 11, 2022

Case Title

Granite State Insurance Company v. Rainier Arms LLC

Case Number

1:23-cv-07644

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

August 29, 2023

Case Title

Home Depot, Inc., et al v. Steadfast Insurance Company, et al

Case Number

23-3720

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

August 31, 2023

Case Title

Golden Bear Ins v. 34th S&S

Case Number

24-20332

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

July 26, 2024

Case Title

Fire-Dex, LLC v. Admiral Insurance Company

Case Number

24-3781

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

September 10, 2024

