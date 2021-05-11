EEOC Says Black Staffer Launched Bias Case Too Early

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has called for a Black staffer's discrimination lawsuit to be thrown out, arguing the worker kicked off his legal battle before funneling his claims through the required agency process. The agency said in a dismissal bid Monday that Malcolm Medley, who sued in D.C. federal court in March alleging racism triggered his demotion from a senior level, needs to take his claims through the EEOC's administrative channels before dragging the commission into court. Medley is only in the early stages of the commission process, the agency argued. "This court should not endorse plaintiff's effort to...

