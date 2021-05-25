Home Health Co. Settles EEOC Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A Colorado home health service will shell out $250,000 to wrap up a suit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that it failed to protect female employees who were sexually harassed by their clients' adult son. The settlement from Joyvida LLC, which operates Amada Senior Care franchises in Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, will be split among five former caregivers whom the EEOC alleged faced retaliation from the company after they were verbally and physically harassed on the job, the agency announced Monday. "An employer has an obligation to maintain a safe, nondiscriminatory workplace for all of its employees,...

