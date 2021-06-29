10 Years Of Dukes

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- In Wal-Mart Stores Inc. v. Dukes, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2011 decertified a nationwide class of female Walmart workers who alleged pay and promotion bias under Title VII. In this Expert Analysis series, the attorneys who represented each side before the justices discuss how the landmark decision has shaped the class action landscape over the last 10 years. June 17 Workplace Bias Class Claims Are Still Alive Cohen Milstein's Joseph Sellers and Christine Webber, who represented the plaintiff class in Wal-Mart v. Dukes, contend that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision 10 years ago to decertify the class was not a death knell for collective employment...

