Walmart To Settle Ex-Associate's Gay Bias Suit

By Anne Cullen (September 30, 2021, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Walmart brokered a deal to end a former employee's lawsuit alleging a manager demeaned him because he's gay, called his same-sex marriage "abominable" and sacked him for complaining about the harassment, according to a notice filed Thursday in Florida federal court. Walmart and former sales floor associate Jose Pagan, who worked for the retail giant in Polk County, Florida, from 2018 to 2020, told the court in a short joint filing that they had hashed out a settlement with a plan to finalize it within a month. About two months ago, U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington shot down Walmart's bid...

