Ex-Chase Bank Worker Says He Was Fired For Being Gay

By Rachel Stone (October 20, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- An ex-consultant who said J.P. Morgan Chase Bank fired him after a former romantic partner sent nude photographs of him to his supervisor slapped the banking giant with a federal lawsuit claiming he was terminated for being gay. Antonio Tomaro said in his complaint Tuesday in Ohio federal court that Chase's decision to "manage him out" and then ultimately fire him after a man he had briefly dated impersonated Tomaro and emailed the explicit photographs violated Title VII's prohibition on gender discrimination. He also claimed the firing was punishment for going to human resources and a state agency to report the...

