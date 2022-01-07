NLRB May Revisit 3 Cases Over Former Member's Conflicts

By Tim Ryan (January 7, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board could vacate three decisions after an agency watchdog found former member William Emanuel should not have participated because of financial interests he held in companies involved in the disputes, the agency announced Friday. The NLRB sent out notices to show cause in three separate cases involving ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. Inc., CVS Pharmacy and Marathon Petroleum Co., asking for input on why decisions in the cases should not be vacated due to Emanuel's involvement. The notices cite an Aug. 26 letter from NLRB Inspector General David Berry, who found Emanuel participated in five "matters" before...

