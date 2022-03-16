Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EEOC Worker's Race Bias Suit Stays Alive For Now

By Patrick Hoff (March 16, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined to toss a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission employee's suit claiming the bias watchdog demoted him because he is Black, but he demanded that the worker explain why he has missed several court-ordered deadlines.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui denied the EEOC's March 4 motion to dismiss Malcolm Medley's race discrimination suit, but warned that Medley must tell the court by April 5 why the case should not be thrown out.

The EEOC asked the court in a motion filed March 4 to dismiss the suit because of Medley's failure to complete his initial disclosure...

