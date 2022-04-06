Amazon Worker Says Brain Aneurysm Got Him Fired

By Rachel Stone (April 6, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon loader hit the e-commerce giant with a lawsuit in New Jersey state court, claiming the company fired him after he recovered from a brain injury that left him on life support. Alexander Margl claimed in Monday's suit against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon.com Sales Inc. that his termination — and Amazon's refusal to accommodate him or hire him back — was in violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination's prohibitions on disability discrimination and retaliation. Margl worked at Amazon's Avenel, New Jersey, location starting in November 2019 for about seven months before he had a brain aneurysm at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS