Electrical Co. Evaded Pay On Everglades Project, DOL Says

By Emmy Freedman (June 10, 2022, 11:29 AM EDT) -- An electrical and engineering employer illegally shorted workers on wages and benefits while they worked on a federally funded project in the Everglades, the U.S. Department of Labor said. WDR Technology Corp. paid many of its employees as ironworkers, thus depriving them of a higher rate of pay per hour as well as health and welfare benefits that are required for electrical work, the DOL said Thursday. Agency investigators found that the electrical employees, who were working on the national park's Flamingo Visitor Center in Homestead, Florida, were also paid on a biweekly basis instead of weekly in violation of the...

