Mitigating Risk Amid Layoff-Driven Confidential Witness Boom

By Joni Jacobsen, Nicolle Jacoby and Angela Liu ·

Joni Jacobsen Nicolle Jacoby Angela Liu

any action to impede an individual from communicating directly with the [SEC] about a possible securities law violation, including enforcing, or threatening to enforce, a confidentiality agreement ... with respect to such communications.

Explain that it is very common for plaintiffs firms to reach out to former employees to try to obtain negative information about the company. While former employees may talk to anyone they choose, if a plaintiff firm or investigator reaches out to them post-employment, the former employees have no obligation to speak with such individuals. In fact, the company's preference is that they do not speak with plaintiffs counsel or investigators.





Remind employees to adhere to confidentiality agreements. Note, however, that provisions prohibiting an employee from criticizing or disparaging the company and/or its practices, or requiring employees to cooperate with the employer in any future litigation may be viewed unfavorably. Indeed, SEC rules prohibit employers from taking measures through confidentiality, employment, severance or other types of agreements that may silence potential whistleblowers before they can reach out to the SEC.





Explain that investigators and plaintiffs firms examine former employees' LinkedIn profiles and may add them into complaints or use them in subsequent depositions. Employees should take care to ensure that the descriptions on LinkedIn or other similar sites of former employees' roles at the company are accurate.





Explain that if an investigator reaches out to former employees, company counsel would appreciate knowing that they were contacted.





Ask whether the employee has any electronic or hard copy company documents at home, and whether they used personal emails or phones to communicate regarding substantive work issues. If so, steps should be taken to address such documents in accordance with the company's document retention policy, whether that involves retrieving such information or ensuring it is destroyed — assuming no document hold is in place. To the extent there is an ongoing lawsuit, the company is obligated to preserve certain relevant information and documents, regardless of where it is located.

What are the confidential witness's dates of employment? Were they employed during the putative class period?





What was the confidential witness's role at the company? Did the confidential witness work in a department that relates to the alleged misconduct?





Did the confidential witness have access to higher level management, or any insight into decisions made by higher level management, including executive officers or the board?





When would the confidential witness have had access to any higher level management decisions? At a monthly meeting? In preparing documents for the monthly meeting? Anything else?





What documents would the confidential witness have prepared and/or had access to which relate to the alleged misconduct?





Are there records relating to the confidential witness's departure? What were the circumstances?

Nat'l Elevator Industry Pen, et al. v. Flex Ltd

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.