Squire Patton Adds 2 Ex-Greenberg Traurig Shareholders

By Emily Sides ·

Squire Patton Boggs LLP has brought on two former Greenberg Traurig LLP shareholders, strengthening the firm's office in Atlanta, the firm said Thursday.



David Long-Daniels, a shareholder who co-chaired Greenberg Traurig's...

To view the full article, register now.