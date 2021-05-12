Employers Lean Toward Hybrid, In-Person Work Plans

Employer Expectations for the Coming Year

by the numbers

According to a Littler Mendelson survey of 1,160 executives released Wednesday:

55%

of employers say they will offer a hybrid working arrangement for employees who can work remotely

28%

of employers say they will require in-person work for most employees even if they can work remotely

81%

of employers say they are steeling for changes to paid leave requirements

64%

of employers expect some changes addressing income equality

Source: "The Littler Annual Employer Survey Report"