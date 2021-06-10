DOL Issues Long-Awaited COVID-19 Safety Rule

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and acting assistant secretary of labor for OSHA Jim Frederick announced the so-called emergency temporary standard, or ETS, that lays out what employers must do to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The rule takes effect on the date it is published in the Federal Register, although the exact date hasn't yet been determined.
"From the very beginning our goal has been to protect the health and safety of our workforces," Walsh said during a news call Thursday. "Science tells us that health care workers, particularly those who come into regular contact with the virus, are most at risk at this point in the pandemic. So, following extensive review of the science and data, OSHA has determined that a health care-specific safety requirement will make the biggest impact."
The ETS, which exceeds 900 pages not including additional explanatory materials that the DOL made available, will require employers in the health care sector to maintain social distancing protocols, make sure that patients are properly screened for virus symptoms and give workers paid time off to get vaccinated and recover from vaccine side effects as encouragement to get the shot.
Health care employers also will be required to craft a virus safety plan that includes specific components and must be written if more than 10 workers are employed.
Covered employers must also screen workers prior to their shifts, provide masks and other personal protective equipment to employees for use in certain high-risk situations, ensure that masks are worn indoors and changed daily, and put in place ventilation procedures when dealing with patients who may have the virus, among other things.
However, the ETS also says that fully vaccinated health care workers don't have to wear masks or adhere to masking or distancing requirements if they are in "well-defined areas where all employees are fully vaccinated" and where people who have or could potentially have the virus aren't reasonably expected to be present.
The rule includes a carveout for certain workplaces where all workers are fully vaccinated and people who may have COVID-19 are barred. COVID-19 is the respiratory ailment caused by the coronavirus.
The Labor Department noted in its rule that it believed a federal standard to protect health care workers is necessary in part because some states and cities have adopted their own variations of an ETS whereas other states have no workplace protections in place at all.
Employers will have to comply with its provisions either within two weeks of the rule taking effect or a month, depending on the mandate. However, OSHA said it would use "enforcement discretion" if employers are making "a good-faith effort" to adhere if they miss a deadline, according to the DOL, which said it would update the ETS as needed.
OSHA, the DOL's workplace safety arm, also issued a series of voluntary guidelines for employers that operate outside the health care context to protect unvaccinated workers, particularly industries such as meatpacking and high-volume retail where close contact between people is common.
The new guidance in part tracks recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends loosening virus-related restrictions among those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including them not having to wear a mask or physically distance indoors or outdoors, save for certain exceptions, so long as no laws require otherwise.
"Unless otherwise required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, most employers no longer need to take steps to protect their fully vaccinated workers who are not otherwise at-risk from COVID-19 exposure," the DOL said in Thursday's guidance.
But for workers who aren't vaccinated or are otherwise deemed to be high risk of infection or serious illness, the DOL recommended that employers grant paid time off for vaccinations, provide unvaccinated workers with mask and other protective gear, direct infected workers or those who've had contact with someone infected to stay home, and space out unvaccinated employees in communal work areas, among other suggestions.
During Thursday's press call, Frederick described the guidance as a road map for employers for how best to protect unvaccinated workers outside the health care sector, citing in particular its importance for businesses in the meatpacking, retail, grocery stores, manufacturing and seafood processing industries.
"The guidance is based on the latest scientific knowledge and shape of the pandemic," Frederick said. "We will continue to work with CDC and other federal partners to continue to update industry-specific guidance going forward."
Frederick added that employers will continue being offered compliance assistance from OSHA for keeping workers safe and for implementing the new health care ETS, and the agency will continue investigating complaints.
President Joe Biden, in one of his first executive orders upon taking office in January, ordered the Labor Department to consider issuing an emergency temporary standard for businesses to follow during the pandemic and, if the department deemed it necessary, to issue an ETS by March 15. But numerous delays ensued, with the DOL ultimately submitting the proposed ETS to the White House's Office of Management and Budget for final approval in late April.
Whether OSHA should issue an ETS was a question that emerged at the very start of the pandemic, with the AFL-CIO going as far as to sue the Labor Department, seeking to obtain an order requiring that such standards be issued.
But the labor federation's suit fizzled and the D.C. Circuit subsequently rejected the labor federation's efforts to revive it.
As the pandemic raged, OSHA during the Trump administration faced sustained criticism for what some workers' advocates and Democratic lawmakers perceived to be a lack of enforcement activity to make sure workplaces were being kept safe from the virus.
The DOL under former Secretary Eugene Scalia, who has since returned to his practice at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, declined to issue an emergency temporary standard during his tenure.
Walsh, whom Biden tapped to take over leadership at the DOL after he took office, addressed the issue during his confirmation hearing. While Walsh didn't specifically commit to issuing an ETS, he told lawmakers at the time that his top priority would be to help frontline workers and do everything possible to ensure all workers are protected.
Update: This story has been updated with additional details from the DOL's rule and guidance.
