9th Circ. Mulls Applying Calif. Sick Leave Law To Rail Workers

By Kellie Mejdrich · March 17, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Nat'l Railroad Passenger Corp., et al v. Julie Su
21-15816
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3740 Railway Labor Act
May 04, 2021
National Railroad Passenger Co, et al v. Brotherhood of Locomotive Engi
21-15825
May 06, 2021
March 10, 2022
March 09, 2022
March 04, 2022
March 02, 2022
February 24, 2022
February 09, 2022
January 27, 2022
January 06, 2022
December 22, 2021
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.