Bridal Designer Can't Promote Herself But Can Keep TikTok

By Andrew Karpan · February 15, 2022, 8:33 PM EST

A New York federal judge said "Say Yes To The Dress" designer Hayley Paige can't promote herself as an influencer and will have to split her Instagram account with her former...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

JLM Couture, Inc. v. Gutman

Case Number

1:20-cv-10575

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Date Filed

December 15, 2020

Case Title

JLM Couture, Inc. v. Gutman

Case Number

21-870

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3840 PROPERTY RIGHTS-Trademark

Date Filed

April 05, 2021

Case Title

JLM Couture, Inc. v. Gutman

Case Number

21-2535

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3840 PROPERTY RIGHTS-Trademark

Date Filed

October 08, 2021

Recent Articles By Andrew