DOD Wants High Court To Ease COVID Vax Injunction

By Daniel Wilson · March 8, 2022, 6:05 PM EST

The Pentagon has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to partially stay an injunction against enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate against Navy Special Warfare Command members who allege that the mandate violates...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 v. Biden

Case Number

22-10077

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

January 21, 2022

Case Title

Navy Seal 1, et al v. President of the United States, et al

Case Number

22-10645

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

February 28, 2022

Case Title

Lloyd J. Austin, III, Secretary of Defense, et al., Applicants v. U.S. Navy Seals 1-26, et al.

Case Number

21A477

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

March 07, 2022

Recent Articles By Daniel