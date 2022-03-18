Calif. Forecast: Uber Drivers Steer Toward Wage Deal

Roundup
By Max Kutner · March 18, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Sansone et al v. Charter Communications, Inc. et al
3:17-cv-01880
California Southern
Labor: Other
September 14, 2017
Overpeck et al v. Fedex Corporation et al
4:18-cv-07553
California Northern
Civil Rights: Jobs
December 14, 2018
Sandoval Ortega et al v. AHO Enterprises, Inc. et al
4:19-cv-00404
Labor: Fair Standards
January 23, 2019
James et al v. Uber Technologies Inc.
3:19-cv-06462
October 08, 2019
March 17, 2022
March 15, 2022
March 14, 2022
March 10, 2022
March 09, 2022
March 04, 2022
March 02, 2022
March 01, 2022
February 28, 2022
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.