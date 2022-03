GEO Group Urges 9th Circ. To Upend Detainees' $23.2M Win

By Alyssa Aquino ·

GEO Group Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn $23.2 million in judgments that it had underpaid a Washington detention center's immigrant detainees, saying a district court had snubbed a growing...

