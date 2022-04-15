Calif. Forecast: Courts To Weigh Google, Chemical Co. Deals

Roundup
By Max Kutner · April 15, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT
Roe v. SFBSC Management, LLC
3:14-cv-03616
California Northern
Labor: Fair Standards
August 08, 2014
Hughes v. S.A.W. Entertainment, LTD
3:16-cv-03371
June 16, 2016
Pera et al v. Saw Entertainment Ltd.
3:17-cv-00138
January 11, 2017
Meek v. Skywest, Inc. et al
3:17-cv-01012
790 Labor: Other
February 27, 2017
Mehraban v. Gold Club-SF, LLC et al
3:17-cv-05288
September 12, 2017
Bush v. Vaco Technology Services, LLC et al
5:17-cv-05605
September 27, 2017
Gomez-Ortega v. Deja Vu - San Francisco LLC, et al
3:17-cv-06971
Labor: Other
December 06, 2017
Jane Roe No. 1 and 2 et al v. Deja Vu Services, Inc. et al
3:19-cv-03960
July 11, 2019
Chacko v. AT&T Umbrella Benefit Plan No. 3
2:19-cv-01837
California Eastern
Labor: E.R.I.S.A.
September 12, 2019
Hubbard v. Henkel Corporation
4:19-cv-04346
Civil Rights: Jobs
July 29, 2019
