NY Forecast: 2nd Circ. Considers Misclassification Fee Award

Roundup
By Tim Ryan · April 22, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT
Holick v. Cellular Sales of New York, LL
21-948
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
3710 LABOR LAWS-Fair Labor Standard
April 15, 2021
Gentleman v. State University of New York
21-1102
3445 Americans w/Disibilities Act-E
April 30, 2021
Blanton v. Education Affiliates, Inc.
21-1221
May 05, 2021
Local Union 97, International v. NRG Energy, Inc.
21-2565
3720 LABOR LAWS-Labor/Mgmt Relation
October 12, 2021
April 22, 2022
April 21, 2022
April 20, 2022
April 15, 2022
April 14, 2022
April 13, 2022
April 12, 2022
April 08, 2022
