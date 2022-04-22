Roundup

NY Forecast: 2nd Circ. Considers Misclassification Fee Award

By Tim Ryan · April 22, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT

In the coming week, the Second Circuit will hear a Verizon Wireless retailer's arguments for undoing an attorney fee award in a lawsuit brought by workers who say they were improperly...

Case Information

Case Title

Holick v. Cellular Sales of New York, LL

Case Number

21-948

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 LABOR LAWS-Fair Labor Standard

Date Filed

April 15, 2021

Case Title

Gentleman v. State University of New York

Case Number

21-1102

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3445 Americans w/Disibilities Act-E

Date Filed

April 30, 2021

Case Title

Blanton v. Education Affiliates, Inc.

Case Number

21-1221

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3445 Americans w/Disibilities Act-E

Date Filed

May 05, 2021

Case Title

Local Union 97, International v. NRG Energy, Inc.

Case Number

21-2565

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3720 LABOR LAWS-Labor/Mgmt Relation

Date Filed

October 12, 2021

