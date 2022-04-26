Wonder Bread Maker, Drivers Get OK For $23M Wage Deal

By Hailey Konnath · April 26, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT

A Maine federal court on Tuesday gave its blessing to a deal worth approximately $23.1 million resolving a trio of cases accusing Wonder Bread maker Flowers Foods Inc. of misclassifying distributor...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

NOLL v. FLOWERS FOODS INC et al

Case Number

1:15-cv-00493

Court

Maine

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

December 03, 2015

Case Title

BOWEN et al v. FLOWERS FOODS INC et al

Case Number

1:20-cv-00410

Court

Maine

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

November 03, 2020

Case Title

AUCOIN et al v. FLOWERS FOODS INC et al

Case Number

1:20-cv-00411

Court

Maine

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

November 03, 2020

Recent Articles By Hailey