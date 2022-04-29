Calif. Forecast: Delta Pay Stubs, 'Secret' Home Depot Video

Roundup
By Daniela Porat · April 29, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT
Oman v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
3:15-cv-00131
California Northern
Labor: Other
January 09, 2015
John Utne v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.
3:16-cv-01854
April 08, 2016
Doe One et al v. CVS Health Corporation et al
3:18-cv-01031
Labor: E.R.I.S.A.
February 16, 2018
Salvador Canava v. Rail Delivery Service Inc et al
5:19-cv-00401
California Central
Labor: Fair Standards
March 04, 2019
Deborah Freeman v. Kindred Healthcare Operating, LLC
5:21-cv-00012
January 05, 2021
Juan Carlos Corral v. Staples The Office Superstore LLC et al
2:22-cv-01254
February 23, 2022
