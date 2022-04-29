Roundup

Calif. Forecast: Delta Pay Stubs, 'Secret' Home Depot Video

By Daniela Porat · April 29, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT

In the coming week, labor and employment attorneys should keep an eye on a Delta Air Lines case pitting California pay stub regulations against federal airline deregulation as it may soon...

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Oman v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Case Number

3:15-cv-00131

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

January 09, 2015

Case Title

John Utne v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Case Number

3:16-cv-01854

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

April 08, 2016

Case Title

Doe One et al v. CVS Health Corporation et al

Case Number

3:18-cv-01031

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Date Filed

February 16, 2018

Case Title

Salvador Canava v. Rail Delivery Service Inc et al

Case Number

5:19-cv-00401

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

March 04, 2019

Case Title

Deborah Freeman v. Kindred Healthcare Operating, LLC

Case Number

5:21-cv-00012

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

January 05, 2021

Case Title

Juan Carlos Corral v. Staples The Office Superstore LLC et al

Case Number

2:22-cv-01254

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

February 23, 2022

