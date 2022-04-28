USPS Accused Of Buying 'Gas-Guzzling' Mail Trucks

By Clark Mindock · April 28, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT

Environmentalists, union interests and a coalition of states on Thursday launched suits challenging the U.S. Postal Service's decision to replace its aging delivery fleet with "gas-guzzling vehicles" powered by internal combustion...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

CleanAirNow et al v. DeJoy et al

Case Number

3:22-cv-02576

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Date Filed

April 28, 2022

Case Title

Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. et al v. DeJoy et al

Case Number

1:22-cv-03442

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Date Filed

April 28, 2022

Case Title

State of California et al v. United States Postal Service et al

Case Number

3:22-cv-02583

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Date Filed

April 28, 2022

Recent Articles By Clark