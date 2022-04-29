3rd Circ. Preview: Law Firm DQ, Voter Rights Issues In May

By P.J. D'Annunzio · April 29, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT

The Third Circuit's May argument calendar tees up a range of questions for the court, including whether a bankruptcy judge properly screened a pair of married attorneys for any potential conflicts,...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Amnerys Rivera v. Joseph Sharp, et al

Case Number

21-2254

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

July 01, 2021

Case Title

Sovereign Bank v. Remi Capital Inc, et al

Case Number

21-2289

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4140 Negotiable Instruments

Date Filed

July 08, 2021

Case Title

Linda Migliori, et al v. Lehigh County Board of Elections

Case Number

22-1499

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3441 Civil Rights Voting

Date Filed

March 18, 2022

Recent Articles By P.J.