Calif. Forecast: MLB, Players Could Bar Evidence In Wage Suit

Roundup
By Max Kutner · May 6, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT
Senne et al v. Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, et al
3:14-cv-00608
California Northern
Labor: Fair Standards
February 07, 2014
Depianti et al v. Jan-Pro Franchising International, Inc.
3:16-cv-05961
Labor: Other
November 03, 2016
Daniel Draney v. Westco Chemicals, Inc. et al
2:19-cv-01405
California Central
Labor: E.R.I.S.A.
February 25, 2019
Monplaisir et al v. Integrated Tech Group, LLC et al
3:19-cv-01484
Civil Rights: Jobs
March 21, 2019
Rick Espindola v. Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.
21-55534
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3442 Jobs
May 25, 2021
Angela Cruz, et al v. MM 879, Inc., et al
21-15974
4442 Civil Rights Jobs
June 04, 2021
George Huerta v. CSI Electrical Contractors, In, et al
21-16201
3720 Labor/Management Relations Act
July 20, 2021
Refuerzo v. Southwest Airlines Co.
3:22-cv-00868
Labor: Family and Medical Leave Act
February 10, 2022
