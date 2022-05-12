Federal Employees' Vaccine Mandate Claims Tossed As Too Early

By Rae Ann Varona · May 12, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT

A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday dismissed arguments from 18 federal employees claiming they risk losing their jobs for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, saying they filed their lawsuit too early...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

CHURCH et al v. BIDEN et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-02815

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Date Filed

October 24, 2021

