Roundup

NY Forecast: 2nd Circ. To Hear Professor's Age Bias Suit

By Tim Ryan · May 13, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT

In the coming week, the Second Circuit will hear arguments in a former adjunct professor's suit claiming he was denied a promotion because of his age. Here, Law360 looks at that...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Meikle v. Transaction Network Services, Inc.

Case Number

1:20-cv-00953

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

February 04, 2020

Case Title

Yelle v. Mount Saint Mary College

Case Number

21-480

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 CIVIL RIGHTS-Jobs

Date Filed

February 25, 2021

Case Title

Caccavo v. Reliance Standard Life Insuran

Case Number

21-1410

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3791 LABOR LAWS-Retirement Act 1974

Date Filed

June 03, 2021

Recent Articles By Tim