Roundup

Calif. Forecast: Rite Aid's $12M Uniform Deal Up For Approval

By Max Kutner · May 20, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT

In the coming week, labor and employment attorneys should keep an eye out for potential final approval of a $12 million settlement between Rite Aid and a class of nearly 30,000...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Cavazos v. Salas Concrete, Inc.

Case Number

1:19-cv-00062

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

January 14, 2019

Case Title

Martinez v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al

Case Number

3:19-cv-01195

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

June 26, 2019

Case Title

Wood et al v. Marathon Refining Logistics Service LLC

Case Number

4:19-cv-04287

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations

Date Filed

July 25, 2019

Case Title

Kirkpatrick v. City of Oakland, California

Case Number

3:20-cv-05843

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

August 19, 2020

Case Title

Droesch et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Case Number

3:20-cv-06751

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

September 28, 2020

Case Title

Cordova v. BAE Systems, Inc. et al

Case Number

3:20-cv-02425

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

December 11, 2020

Case Title

Nucci v. Rite Aid Corporation et al

Case Number

3:19-cv-01434

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

March 19, 2019

Recent Articles By Max