Calif. Forecast: Rite Aid's $12M Uniform Deal Up For Approval

Roundup
By Max Kutner · May 20, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT
Cavazos v. Salas Concrete, Inc.
1:19-cv-00062
California Eastern
Labor: Fair Standards
January 14, 2019
Martinez v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al
3:19-cv-01195
California Southern
Civil Rights: Jobs
June 26, 2019
Wood et al v. Marathon Refining Logistics Service LLC
4:19-cv-04287
California Northern
Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations
July 25, 2019
Kirkpatrick v. City of Oakland, California
3:20-cv-05843
Labor: Other
August 19, 2020
Droesch et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
3:20-cv-06751
September 28, 2020
Cordova v. BAE Systems, Inc. et al
3:20-cv-02425
December 11, 2020
Nucci v. Rite Aid Corporation et al
3:19-cv-01434
March 19, 2019
