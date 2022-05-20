Roundup

NY Forecast: 2nd Circ. Will Hear Gym Teacher's Age Bias Suit

By Tim Ryan · May 20, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT

In the coming week, the Second Circuit will hear arguments in a former gym teacher's lawsuit claiming his principal discriminated against him because of his age and forced him into early...

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Eggleston et al v. City of Binghamton et al

Case Number

3:20-cv-00056

Court

New York Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

January 15, 2020

Case Title

Abdulzalieva v. Advanced Domino, Inc. et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-00124

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

January 08, 2021

Case Title

Tassy v. Buttigieg

Case Number

21-1425

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2442 CIVIL RIGHTS-Jobs

Date Filed

June 03, 2021

Case Title

Herrera-Lugo v. Rico Pollo #2 Restaurant Corp. et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-04602

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

August 16, 2021

Case Title

Bernstein v. New York City Department of Ed

Case Number

21-2670

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 CIVIL RIGHTS-Jobs

Date Filed

October 20, 2021

