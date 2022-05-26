One Year After PAGA Standing Ruling, Bar Remains High

Analysis
By Jon Steingart · May 26, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT
Nasiri v. T.A.G. Security Protective Services Inc. et al
5:18-cv-01170
California Northern
Labor: Fair Standards
February 22, 2018
Roderick Magadia v. Wal-Mart Associates, et al
19-16184
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3790 Other Labor Litigation
June 11, 2019
Barragan et al v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al
3:19-cv-01766
California Southern
Labor: Other
September 13, 2019
Karla Schroeder v. Host International, Inc. et al
2:21-cv-00428
California Central
Civil Rights: Jobs
January 15, 2021
Viking River Cruises, Inc., Petitioner v. Angie Moriana
20-1573
Supreme Court
May 13, 2021
