Roundup

Calif. Forecast: Ruling Expected In DA Bias Case

By Max Kutner · June 3, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT

In the coming week, attorneys should keep an eye out for a decision on motions in an age and gender discrimination case that five female prosecutors are bringing against a California...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Knox et al v. Contra Costa County et al

Case Number

3:20-cv-01449

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

February 26, 2020

Case Title

Lee Sprewell v. Federal Express Corporation et al

Case Number

2:20-cv-11612

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

December 23, 2020

Case Title

Annette Serna v. Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Case Number

21-55238

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4442 Civil Rights Jobs

Date Filed

March 16, 2021

Case Title

Leuzinger v. Gardner Trucking, Inc. et al CONSOLIDATED CASE-LEAD CASE

Case Number

4:21-cv-04952

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

June 28, 2021

Case Title

Lopez v. Eurofins Scientific, Inc

Case Number

3:21-cv-08652

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

November 05, 2021

Recent Articles By Max