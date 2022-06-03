Calif. Forecast: Ruling Expected In DA Bias Case

Roundup
By Max Kutner · June 3, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT
Knox et al v. Contra Costa County et al
3:20-cv-01449
California Northern
Civil Rights: Jobs
February 26, 2020
Lee Sprewell v. Federal Express Corporation et al
2:20-cv-11612
California Central
December 23, 2020
Annette Serna v. Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.
21-55238
Appellate - 9th Circuit
4442 Civil Rights Jobs
March 16, 2021
Leuzinger v. Gardner Trucking, Inc. et al CONSOLIDATED CASE-LEAD CASE
4:21-cv-04952
Labor: Fair Standards
June 28, 2021
Lopez v. Eurofins Scientific, Inc
3:21-cv-08652
November 05, 2021
June 01, 2022
May 27, 2022
May 24, 2022
May 23, 2022
May 20, 2022
May 19, 2022
May 13, 2022
