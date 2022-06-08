Roundup

Wage-Hour Roundup: New Job Ad Rules, Trucker Overtime

By Jon Steingart · June 8, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT

From city hall to the U.S. Supreme Court, state and local legislation affecting wage and hour law has been making its way through all three branches of government. Here, Law360 rounds...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login