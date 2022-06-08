Wage-Hour Roundup: New Job Ad Rules, Trucker Overtime

Roundup
By Jon Steingart · June 8, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT
California Trucking Association, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Rob Bonta, Attorney General of California, et al.
21-194
Supreme Court
August 11, 2021
Virgin America, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Julia Bernstein, et al., Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated
21-260
3790 Other Labor Litigation
August 23, 2021
American Society of Journalists and Authors, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Rob Bonta, Attorney General of California
21-1172
February 24, 2022
June 07, 2022
June 06, 2022
June 03, 2022
June 01, 2022
May 27, 2022
May 26, 2022
May 20, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 16, 2022
May 13, 2022
